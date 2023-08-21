New Taipei fines 315 companies for labor violations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei Labor Affairs Department announced fines of more than NT$18 million (US$563,000) for 315 companies found to be in violation of the following acts or regulations: Labor Standards Act, Occupational Safety and Health Act, Gender Equality in Employment Act, and labor pension regulations.

One publicly listed company, Shin Zu Shing Co., Ltd., a producer of hinges for liquid crystal display (LCD) panels and tablets, was fined NT$510,000 for forcing its workforce of 2,000 to work overtime without extra compensation, per SETN.

The labor department said 85 companies failed to compensate employees for overtime, which is a serious violation of the Labor Standards Act. Of these companies, 41 failed to record the daily arrival and departure of workers, and another 41 companies failed to pay according to the terms of employee contracts.

Among the violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, 78 companies were found to have failed to provide necessary safety and health facilities. As for violations of the Gender Equality in Employment Act, one company was found guilty of taking corrective or punitive measures against allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace, and another company was fined for punishing a worker for taking menstrual leave.

The New Taipei Labor Affairs Department’s list of companies in violation of labor laws includes CTi Wire & Cable, I-Chiun Precision Industry, and St. Shine Optical, which were all found to force their workers to work overtime. New Taipei Labor Affairs Department Director Chen Rui-jia (陳瑞嘉) said that fines for violations of the Labor Standards Act were raised to a maximum of NT$1 million on June 8, 2020, with the fine determined by the number of violations, the number of workers employed, and the circumstances of the violation.

Additionally, if the company found violating labor regulations is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) or the Over-the-Counter (OTC) market, the penalty amount will be increased by 20%. The New Taipei Labor Affairs Department urges all employers to abide by the law.