Ride-Sharing Software Market Size Predicted to Increase at a Positive CAGR

The most recent research study on the global “Ride-Sharing Software Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Ride-Sharing Software Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Ride-Sharing Software is a computer application that enables users to use their mobile devices to book taxis to drive them where they need to go and when they need to leave. With the use of ridesharing software users can travel long and short distances at a lower cost. Moreover, this software can be accessed through different digital assets including Laptops, Smartphones, and tablets among others. The increasing popularity of shared mobility services and growing ownership & maintenance cost of vehicles as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing popularity of shared mobility services owing to cost benefit associated with shared mobility, and rising transportation costs is contributing to the growth of the Global Ride-sharing Software Market. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, the revenue in the global Car-sharing segment is estimated at USD 11.88 billion, and the global revenue is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 8.13% between 2022 and 2026, resulting in a projected market volume of USD 16.24 billion by 2026. . Also, growing emergence of automated ridesharing vehicles and rising penetration of smartphones in developing regions would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, limited availability of high-speed internet connectivity and concern over data privacy & security stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Ride-Sharing Software Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading ride sharing software developers and increasing popularity short mobility services in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration high spend internet services, and smartphones coupled with increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Uber Technologies Inc.

Bolt Technology OU

Lyft Inc.

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Grab Holdings Inc.

Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

Share Now GmbH

Cabify Espana S.L.U

Via Transportation Inc

BlaBlaCar.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type

E-hailing

Car Sharing

Car Rental

Station-based Mobility

By Vehicle Type

Two-wheeler

Three-wheeler

Four-wheeler

Others

By Location

Urban

Rural

By End User

Institutional

Personal

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

