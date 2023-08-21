Best spots to watch Taiwan National Day fireworks show

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taichung City Government on Monday (Aug. 21) announced locations where people can see vintage views of the Double Ten Day fireworks display.

The show will take place at Taichung Central Park, after being moved from Wuqi Fishing Port for safety reasons. The proximity of the port to the oil tanks and petrochemical plants owned by the CPC Corporation raised concerns, per CNA.

Two main areas will be set up in the park for viewing the pyrotechnics display, expected to accommodate 150,000 to 200,000 visitors. Other recommended venues for spectating include Fengjia Night Market, City Hall Square, Dunhua Park, Shuinan Water Resources Recycling Center, among others, with a collective capacity of 800,000 people, per the city’s tourism bureau.

This National Day fireworks showcase will return to the central Taiwan city on Oct. 10 after a nine-year hiatus. A 500-drone show, jazz music, and artist performances will also be featured on the day of the event, according to the city government.

Dubbed the "Lung of Taichung," Taichung Central Park opened in 2020, covering 67 hectares and boasting over 11,000 trees and a host of smart installations.



Taichung Central Park. (Instagram, taichung.ctpark photos)