Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan, Paraguay discuss economic cooperation following VP Lai trip

Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs meets with Paraguay president in Asuncion

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/21 15:21
Paraguay President Santiago Pena and Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua. (Twitter, Santiago Pena photo)

Paraguay President Santiago Pena and Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua. (Twitter, Santiago Pena photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) flew to Paraguay and met with President Santiago Pena and Minister of Industry and Commerce Francisco Javier Gimenez on Friday (Aug. 18), the same day Lai Ching-te returned to Taiwan from his Paraguay trip, to share views on bilateral economic ties.

Wang flew to the country to attend the 22nd Taiwan-Paraguay Economic Cooperation Conference.

Pena shared on Twitter that the two talked about "the historic cooperative relationship between our countries and the challenges that Paraguay has to face in its social and economic development.”

According to QuePasa Media Network, Gimenez said he discussed various cooperation issues with Wang, including partnering in oil and gas exploration in Paraguay’s Chaco region, increasing its meat exports to Taiwan, and introducing Taiwanese technological expertise to the country.

He also mentioned that Taiwan is interested in developing Paraguay’s electric bus industry.

Gimenez said Paraguay seeks to strengthen its economic and trade relationship with Taiwan, which he called a crucial, strategic partner.

Regarding tariff negotiations, Gimenez indicated that Taiwan and Paraguay are set to begin talks on expanding tariff preferences for Paraguayan meat exports to Taiwan. This would be a significant advantage for Paraguayan meat producers, leading the country to consider including more items in the list of tariff-preferential products, he said.

The industry minister also said he and Wang brought up Taiwan's assistance programs for Paraguayan small and medium-sized enterprises and women's empowerment.
Taiwan
Paraguay
Wang Mei-hua
Santiago Pena
Taiwan-Paraguay economic ties

RELATED ARTICLES

Bus kills 82-year-old on New Taipei crossing day before pedestrian safety protest
Bus kills 82-year-old on New Taipei crossing day before pedestrian safety protest
2023/08/19 19:42
Taiwan scores perfect game in Little League World Series
Taiwan scores perfect game in Little League World Series
2023/08/19 16:56
Taiwan's presidential election and the story of three little pigs
Taiwan's presidential election and the story of three little pigs
2023/08/19 16:38
Taiwan's Chien Hsiang drone showcased in video for 1st time
Taiwan's Chien Hsiang drone showcased in video for 1st time
2023/08/19 15:47
March for pedestrian safety to be held in Taipei on Sunday
March for pedestrian safety to be held in Taipei on Sunday
2023/08/19 14:52