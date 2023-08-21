Hsinchu people favor pets over kids amid low Taiwan birth rates

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsinchu County has recorded more pet registrations than newborns for three consecutive years since 2020, reflecting concerningly low birth rates in Taiwan.

Pet registrations logged 5,129 for 2022, outnumbering the number of newborns, at 4,033. The county of 587,000 has seen a 25% growth in registered cats and 10% in dogs for the past three years.

The rise in furry companions in households can be attributed to the government’s effort to boost animal welfare, said the animal protection agency. Measures include free sterilizations and vaccinations, as well as subsidies for veterinary care and grooming.

The country's public stray animal shelter reported an 87% adoption rate in 2022, according to the agency.

A total of 66,000 children were born in Taiwan in the first six months, with the total in 2023 estimated to be less than 130,000. In 2022, there were 138,000 newborns, compared to 215,000 in 2015, per government statistics.

Taiwan’s population has continued to shrink since 2020 as it heads into a "super-aged" country, where more than one in five of the population is 65 or older. The birth rate in Taiwan also dropped to 0.87 in 2022, among the lowest globally.