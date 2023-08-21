From Startup to Powerhouse: Respond.io Unveils New Headquarters to Facilitate Rapid Growth

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 21 August 2023 - Respond.io, a pioneering customer conversation management software provider, has relocated its headquarters to Permata Sapura Tower in Kuala Lumpur's central business district to support its rapid growth.



Respond.io’s new office comprises spaces for deep work, collaboration and leisure.

Since its inception in 2017, respond.io has quickly established itself as a key industry player with 10,000 companies from 86 countries using the software. In the last two years, the company's workforce has grown by 300%, prompting the decision to move from WeWork's co-working space to its own dedicated office in Permata Sapura Tower.



The location is no coincidence. The tower's architectural design, inspired by the peak of Mount Kinabalu, mirrors respond.io's scaling to new heights.



By setting up its headquarters in central Kuala Lumpur, with a view overlooking the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, respond.io demonstrates its commitment to strengthening its presence in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.



The strategic move to the heart of the city's dynamic business hub also empowers respond.io to attract top-tier talent from around the world, including the nation's best and brightest minds.



"This marks a significant milestone in our journey. With our rapid growth, we've come to understand the importance of having a workspace that allows our team to thrive. That's why we've invested in creating an exceptional environment that encourages innovation and creativity."— Gerardo Salandra, CEO of respond.io



Respond.io partnered with award-winning luxury coworking operator Colony to create a workspace that fosters productivity, collaboration and growth. Designed to embody respond.io's youthful, vibrant and diverse culture while prioritizing employee well-being, the office facilities strike a perfect balance between work and leisure.



Within the workspace, ergonomic furniture, intelligently designed meeting rooms and private call booths create a conducive environment for deep work and collaboration.



Meanwhile, a dedicated leisure area offers amenities such as a pool table, game consoles, massage chairs, snacks and free-flowing coffee, inviting employees to unwind, socialize and recharge.

About respond.io

Respond.io is a customer conversation management software that enables companies to respond to messages from any channel from one centralized dashboard by teams of all sizes, thus making communication with customers easier, faster and more satisfactory.



Over 10,000 companies from 86 countries, including British Airways, Klook, Decathlon, Roche and Bigo use respond.io. The platform processes 120 million messages per month, beating three of its main competitors combined.



In 2022, respond.io raised $7 million in Series A funding, led by Headline Asia with participation from AltaIR Capital, Smart Partnership Capital, Sterling Oak Group and Calendula Ventures. In April 2023, the company achieved the prestigious status of a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider (BSP). The company is headquartered in Malaysia.



About Colony

Colony is a luxury coworking space and serviced office provider with plans and pricing curated to eliminate hefty set-up costs, maintenance hassle and long-term rental contracts.



With 12 locations and over 160k sqft under its operation, each Colony location carries a different concept in the interior with distinctive design elements giving each a unique personality of its own. Some of these spaces have also been accredited as one of the best office interiors in the Asia Pacific by the renowned International Property Award (IPA).