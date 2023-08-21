Refrigerated Truck Rental Market Forecast | Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Refrigerated Truck Rental Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Refrigerated Truck Rental Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Refrigerated Truck Rental is a type of logistics and transportation service offered by logistics service providers for shipping perishable and temperature-sensitive products. These trucks are attached to refrigerate systems to maintain the required temperature. These trucks are used in different industries such as pharmaceuticals and healthcare, food and beverages, seafood and frozen food, and cosmetics & personal care among others. The increasing expansion of cold chain logistics market and growing penetration of e-commerce services worldwide as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing expansion of cold chain logistics infrastructure is contributing to the growth of the Global Refrigerated Truck Rental Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, the global cold chain logistics market was valued at USD 248.4 billion, and this number is projected to grow to USD 410 billion by 2028. Moreover, as per Statista – in 2020, the global healthcare cold chain logistics market was estimated at USD 11.3 billion, and as per projections by 2026, the global healthcare cold chain logistics market would grow to USD 17.4 billion. Also, rising technological advancements in truck fleet management and growing consumption of frozen food products would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high rental cost associated with Refrigerated Truck Rental and increasing concern over carbon footprint stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Refrigerated Truck Rental Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and increasing demand for frozen food products, coupled with rising demand for seafood in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of healthcare and pharmaceuticals and increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ryder System Inc.

Fraikin Limited

Penske Corporation, Inc.

Petit Forestier

The Hertz Corporation

Polar Leasing, Inc.

U-COOL Refrigeration, LLC

ReeferTek USA, Corp

KookMate

Innocool

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Truck Type

Light

Medium

Heavy

By Rental Type

Short-term

Long-term

By Downstream Field

Food and Beverages

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

