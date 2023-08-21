Multimodal Transportation Market Trend | Demand and Import/Export Details up to 2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Multimodal Transportation Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Multimodal Transportation Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Multimodal Transportation also known as multimodal shipping refers to the logistics and transportation process that requires multiple modes of transportation to increase efficiency of the overall transportation process. Moreover, a combination of transportation modes is used such as trucks, railways, and ships. These services are maintained and handled by a single carrier called a multimodal transport operator or provider. In addition, multimodal transport uses one transport bill of lading for its services and operation thus, optimizes lead times, and reduces inventory costs. The increasing expansion of cross border e-commerce sector and growing investment from government authorities as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing expansion of cross-border e-commerce trade is contributing to the growth of the Global Multimodal Transport Market. For instance, according to Statista – In 2019, the cross-border online shopping sector was valued at USD 579 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 2.25 trillion by 2026. Moreover, in October 2021 the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways announced the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for development of a Multimodal Logistics Park (MMLP) at VOC Port in Chennai, India. The MMLP would be developed through Public Private Partnership. Also, increase in international trade in cross-border trade coupled with rapid urbanization in developing regions would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, cumbersome paperwork, transportation delay and delay caused by lack of coordination associated with Multimodal Transportation stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Multimodal Transportation Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading logistics and transportation service providers and increasing growth of international trade in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising growth of the logistics and transportation sector and increasing government investment in multimodal transportation and logistics hubs in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

BDP International

CH Robinson Worldwide Inc

Crowley Maritime Corporation

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

MARUBENI LOGISTICS Corporation

Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation

Schenker AG

YUSEN LOGISTICS Co Ltd.

Transport Maritime et Transit USA Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solutions

Supply Chain

Cargo

Carriage

Truck Load

Courier Service

Shipping

By Transportation

Railroad

Road-Water

Road-Air

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

