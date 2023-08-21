Bus Seat Market Share | Revenue and Structure Forecast To 2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Bus Seat Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The global Bus Seat Market is valued at approximately USD 11.75 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The bus is a long vehicle with a large number of seats. The number of seats varies by bus type, with seats ranging from 15 to more than 50 depending on the capacity and structure of the bus. The Bus Seat market is expanding because of factors such as the rising adoption of electric vehicles and growing demand to integrate child seats.

According to Statista in 2022, the electric vehicles market generated revenue of around USD 384.00 billion in 2022. And it is growing with a growth rate of around 17.75 % and is expected to attain a volume of USD 869.30 billion by 2027. Whereas rising replacement of old buses and growing technological advancement create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, stringent government regulation hampers the market growth in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Bus Seat Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand for electric vehicles, rising demand for child seats, and demand for mobile vehicles for transportation. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the need for luxury and comfort across transportation and growing technological advancement.

Major market players included in this report are:

TACHI-S Co. Ltd

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.

Franz Kiel GmbH

Grammer AG

Freedman seating company

Harita Seating Company

Magna International Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Prakash Seating Private Ltd

Lazzerini SRL

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Seat:

Standard

Recliner

By Component:

Frame

Upholstery

By Bus:

Transit Bus

School Bus

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

