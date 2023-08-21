Center Stack Display Market Growth | Demonstrates A Spectacular Growth By 2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Center Stack Display Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Center Stack Display Market is valued approximately USD 7.20 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Center Stack Display system or Vehicle center console refers to the controls and buttons located next to the driver in front of the vehicle. The climate control button, parking lights, audio-video system and temperature gauge are part of the vehicle's center console. The center console serves as a functional and aesthetic feature of the vehicle. Controls and buttons help the driver control various things in the vehicle. Advancements in automotive electronics have transformed the automotive center console market. The car is equipped with an in-dash center stack system that includes control systems such as audio and music systems, thermometers, and supports a backup camera system. Growing trend of connected vehicles and rising adoption of advanced infotainment systems are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The rising penetration of connected cars due to growing technological infrastructure and increasing high speed internet service penetration is contributing towards the growth of the Global Center Stack Display Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2021, global connected car market was valued at USD 65 billion, up from USD 56 billion in 2020. As per projection the market would grow to USD 121 billion by 2025. Also, growing preference towards OEM advanced center stack display solutions and increasing sales of passenger vehicles would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Center Stack Display and volatile cost of raw materials stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Center Stack Display Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and rising expansion of automotive industry in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising growth of the connected cars and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Alpine Electronics Inc.

Continental AG

HARMAN International

HYUNDAI MOBIS

MTA S.p.A

Panasonic Corporation

Preh GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Visteon Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Display Technology

TFT LCD

OLED

By Display Size

Up To 7-inch,

More Than 7-inch

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

