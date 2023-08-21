Solar Golf Cart Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Solar Golf Cart Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2097

Global Solar Golf Cart Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Solar Golf Cart is a low-speed solar based vehicle utilized in golf sports, airports, resorts, and hotels & malls among others. Its speed generally ranges from 25 to 50 Kmph. Solar golf carts are attached with a rooftop solar panel. These carts are used in various applications including golf operations, airport terminal passenger travel, and in hotel & resort property. The rising tourism & hospitality sector in post covid era and growing demand for custom-designed golf carts are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The rising expansion of tourism & hospitality sector is contributing to the growth of the Global Solar Golf Cart Market. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, the revenue in the global the Travel & Tourism market is estimated at USD 716.8 billion, and as per projections the revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2026( of 8.46%, witnessing a market volume of USD 992.10bn by 2026. Moreover, as per Statista – in 2019, hotel and resort sector worldwide were valued at USD 1.52 trillion. Also, growing urbanization in developing regions and rising investment in airport infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high deployment & maintenance cost stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Solar Golf Cart Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand for golf carts in airports and golf clubs and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising development of airport infrastructure and growing expansion of travel & tourism industry in post covid era in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Garia Inc.

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

Ingersoll Rand plc

Global Services, Inc.

Maini Materials Movement Pvt. Ltd.

Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc.

Tomberlin

Xiamen Dalle Electric Car Co. Ltd.

Yamaha Golf-Car Company

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2097

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Passenger Mover Golf Cart

Turf Maintenance/Utility Golf Cart

Food and Beverage Golf Cart

By Seating Capacity

Small (2-4 Seater)

Medium (6-8 Seater)

Large (Above 8-Seater)

By Use Case

Golf Operations

Personal, and Utility

By End-Use Vertical

Golf/Sports

Education

Government

Industries

Resort

Hotels and Malls

Airports

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2097

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2097

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/