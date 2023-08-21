25 Special Prizes in two editions of Taiwan receipt lottery unclaimed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Twenty-five of the receipt lottery prizes are still unclaimed and four of them will expire on Sept. 5, a Taiwan tax official said on Monday (Aug. 21).

A total of 40 NT$10 million (US$312,900) Special Prizes were issued for the March-April and May-June editions of the Taiwan receipt lottery. Among them, only 15 Special Prize winners redeemed their receipts within the redemption period, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

The tax bureau said of the 25 unclaimed Special Prizes, four need to be redeemed on Sept. 5. The four receipts were from purchases that took place at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Yushan Road in Nantou County's Xinyi Township (NT$62 on food), a Sanlong gas station in Kaohsiung City's Gangshan District (NT$100 on gas), a Google Play app store (NT$670 on apps), and a Family Mart convenience store on Nanxing Road in Pingtung County's Gaoshu Township (NT$2,000 on game points).

The winning numbers for the First Prize of the March-April edition are 20783987, and 29268886 for the May-June edition.

The MOF's eTax Portal also revealed the location data of the Uniform-Invoice Special Prizes recorded between 2011 and 2023 on the same day: