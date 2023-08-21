DHL Supply Chain announces Management Change in the Asia Pacific region

After more than 40 years with the company Terry Ryan, CEO DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific, retires from the DHL Group

His successor will be Javier Bilbao, previously CEO DHL Supply Chain Latin America

Javier Bilbao - CEO DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 August 2023 - DHL Supply Chain, the contract logistics arm of Deutsche Post DHL Group, announces a change in its regional management as Terry Ryan, CEO DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific, retires from the DHL Group after more than 40 years of valued contribution to the company. His successor, Javier Bilbao, previously CEO DHL Supply Chain Latin America, will follow Terry Ryan as new CEO DHL Supply Chain for the Asia Pacific region, effective September 1.Under Terry Ryan's leadership, DHL Supply Chain has achieved significant profitable business growth across almost all its markets in Asia Pacific, tripling its size over the last seven years. He has also strengthened the business in Asia Pacific through strategic deals including the acquisitions of Total Logistics Company (TLC), Glen Cameron Group and launched the transport-focused joint venture, DHL Summit Solutions, Inc in the Philippines."I am looking forward to this new challenge and to build on the strong foundation laid by Terry over the last seven years. We will certainly continue to deliver the best-of-class services for our customers, push our accelerated digitalization program and continue to climb the ranks of being a Great Place to Work," says Javier Bilbao, designated CEO DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific."I see many similarities between Asia Pacific and Latin America, with both regions being very diverse, in culture and in the work we do for our customers. Asia Pacific is a very exciting region, and it is a region that will lead the global economic growth this year. I am very excited to work with the team to tap into these opportunities and grow the business even more."Bilbao started his career at the DHL Group in 2000 in the UK and has held various management positions over the years, including extensive operational experience in diverse areas of the Supply Chain business. Since 2017, he has been CEO DHL Supply Chain Latin America, and a member of the divisions Global Board. Under his leadership, DHL Supply Chain Latin America has consolidated its position as a key contributing region in DHL Supply Chain.Hashtag: #DHL #DHLExpress

