Taiwan Railway introduces squid bento meals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tired of mundane bento flavors? The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has added squid to its selection of signature bento meals, much to the delight of seafood lovers.

The unexpected popularity of squid during the railway bento festival in June prompted TRA to make them a fixture on its menu. Their sales surprisingly outperformed lunchboxes with imported ingredients, CNA quoted officials as saying.

The new addition comes in two dishes, one featuring risotto with roasted squid and the other with steamed squid and seasonal vegetables. The former will be available at Taipei Main Station and Banqiao Station, and the latter at Taipei Main Station, Songshan Station, and Nangang Station.

Both will be in limited supply and are priced at NT$150 (US$4.69), slightly higher than other chicken or pork bentos. Those who buy the new lunchboxes are eligible to participate in a point collection campaign featuring USB flash drives and cooler bags as prizes, said the TRA.

The squid are sourced from certified suppliers that adhere to practices committing to the protection of marine life and sustainable fishing. Taiwan Railway has sold over 5 million bento units in the first seven months of this year, raking in NT$395 million in revenues, per Liberty Times.



TRA introduces squid bento meals. (TRA photo)