OctaFX organised charity events in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Nigeria for Eid al-Adha

During Eid al-Adha 2023, OctaFX partnered with local charities and individuals to distribute food and essential items in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Nigeria.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 21 August 2023 - This year, to uphold the charitable spirit of Eid al-Adha, OctaFX distributed food and essential items to communities in need in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Nigeria, providing them with support and relief during the important religious holiday.Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, holds significant cultural and religious importance for Muslims worldwide. The celebration brings communities together to share blessings and express gratitude through acts of charity and generosity. It is understanding the significance of this occasion that OctaFX decided to reach out to those in need and make a positive impact on their lives., OctaFX and its local partner Azeehan distributed the Qurbani meat of two cows in Kelantan. Azeehan and members of the local communities expressed their gratitude to OctaFX for sponsoring this charitable initiative and encouraging people in need during Eid al-Adha., OctaFX continues its partnership with IDEP, which initially started as a joint project to provide aid to earthquake victims in West Java, Indonesia. The consequences of the November 2022 earthquake are still felt in the Cianjur district, and OctaFX is currently sponsoring the recovery phase of a multi-level support initiative. As part of it, the organisations distributed food packages and essential items to individuals and families, ensuring that they could partake in the festivities of Eid al-Adha without worrying about basic necessities., the international broker and Keeping It Real (KIR) Foundation launched an 'Eid al-Adha Food Drive' project, organising food distribution drives in Lagos, Argungu, and Port Harcourt. The distribution benefited 250 families in total, including 60 children and their caregivers in the centre for children with disabilities in Lagos and 120 pupils of Almajiri schools in Argungu. The rest of the food went to a centre for persons with disabilities and an orphanage in Port Harcourt.'We are honoured to have the opportunity to give back to the communities that have supported us throughout the years. By providing food and essential items during such an important feast, we hope to alleviate some of the hardships faced by vulnerable individuals and families during these challenging times,' the OctaFX press office commented.Hashtag: #OctaFX

About OctaFX

OctaFX is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

About IDEP

IDEP develops and delivers training, community programs, and media content about sustainable development through permaculture and community-based disaster management. For over a decade, IDEP has been delivering practical programs and public education activities to communities in need all over Indonesia.



About Keeping It Real Foundation



Keeping It Real (KIR) Foundation was established and registered in Nigeria in 2010 as a non-governmental organisation. It exists to transform the lives of vulnerable children, youth, persons with disabilities, prison inmates, women, and local communities through education, advocacy, capacity, and sustainable development.