Dallas Keuchel's perfect game bid for Twins ended by Pirates' Bryan Reynolds in 7th inning

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dallas Keuchel perfect game bid for the Minnesota Twins ended when the Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds doubled off the right-field wall with one out in the seventh inning Sunday.

Keuchel retired his first 19 batters before Reynolds drove a sinker just over the reach of Matt Wallner on his 85th pitch. The 35-year-old left-hander was replaced by Griffin Jax after the hit. Keuchel struck out three and threw 53 pitches for strikes.

Signed to a minor league contract in June, the two-time All-Star made his Twins debut on Aug. 6 when he gave up one run over five innings. He allowed six runs in 1 2/3 innings against Philadelphia in his previous start.

Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, last pitched a complete game in 2018.

Edouard Julien hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth against Osvaldo Bido that scored Donovan Solano and drove in Solano with an RBI double in the sixth off José Hernández.

