Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Spain wins its first Women's World Cup title, beating England 1-0 in the final

By Associated Press
2023/08/20 20:07
Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium A...
Spain's Mariona Caldentey, left, celebrates after teammate Olga Carmona scored the opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spai...
Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Austr...
Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Austr...
Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring a goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydne...
Spain's Olga Carmona, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium A...
Spain's goalkeeper Cata Coll, left, blocks a shot from England during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australi...
A shot from England's Lauren Hemp, right, hits the crossbar during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia i...
Referee Tori Penso shows a yellow card to England's Lauren Hemp during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Austral...
England's Alex Greenwood, centre left, leaves the pitch injured during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Aust...
England's goalkeeper Mary Earps blocks a penalty shot from Spain's Jennifer Hermoso during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and Englan...
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso misses to score a penalty during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydn...
Spain's Salma Paralluelo tris to score a goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Aust...

Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium A...

Spain's Mariona Caldentey, left, celebrates after teammate Olga Carmona scored the opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spai...

Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Austr...

Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Austr...

Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring a goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydne...

Spain's Olga Carmona, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium A...

Spain's goalkeeper Cata Coll, left, blocks a shot from England during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australi...

A shot from England's Lauren Hemp, right, hits the crossbar during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia i...

Referee Tori Penso shows a yellow card to England's Lauren Hemp during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Austral...

England's Alex Greenwood, centre left, leaves the pitch injured during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Aust...

England's goalkeeper Mary Earps blocks a penalty shot from Spain's Jennifer Hermoso during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and Englan...

Spain's Jennifer Hermoso misses to score a penalty during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydn...

Spain's Salma Paralluelo tris to score a goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Aust...

SYDNEY (AP) — Spain won the Women’s World Cup for the first time with Olga Carmona’s first-half strike giving La Roja a 1-0 victory over England in Sunday’s final.

Both teams were playing in the final for the first time. The win gave the Spanish women their first major international trophy and avenged a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion England in the European championship last year.

The Lionesses went into the final unbeaten and aiming to bring a World Cup back to England for the first time since 1966.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps made a stunning save to Jenni Hermoso's penalty kick in the 70th after Keira Walsh was penalized for a hand ball on a VAR review.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup