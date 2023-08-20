Taipei Zoo hosts public memorial service for its deceased animals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Every year around Ghost Month, the Taipei Zoo holds a memorial event for zoo animals that have passed away while under the zoo's care.

This year, the zoo has decided to do something different, opening a private memorial service for zoo employees to the public, with activities from August 20–30. A display will allow visitors the chance to remember some of the zoo’s best-known former residents, such as a giant panda named Tuan-Tuan (團團), a giraffe named Chu Chung (菊忠), a giant anteater named Koudaisha (口袋莎), and a tapir named Moko (貘克).



Taipei Zoo's beloved giant panda, Tuan Tuan. (Taipei Zoo photo)

Taipei Zoo plays an important role in education as well as conservation. Since 1924, Taipei Zoo has held a memorial activity honoring the "spiritual sacrifice" of deceased zoo animals. The zoo has set up a message area to give park visitors a way to express their love for former zoo animals, said Taipei Zoo Director Chen Yi-tsung (諶亦聰) in a press release.

The decision to make the memorial event open to the public may help people overcome the loss of their favorite animals as well as pay respect to the sacrifice these animals made. Zoo officials believe that the "Learning From Life" activity can teach the public how to respect all forms of life, including wild animal populations and pets.



A popular tapir named Moko has passed away. (Taipei Zoo photo)

Taipei Zoo has more than 300 species of animals currently on display. Nearly all of the animals in the zoo are identified as endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Animal species face the crisis of extinction almost every day due to human activity. Through the zoo’s memorial event, it is hoped that the public will gain a better understanding of the plight of animal species, a more profound meaning of life and death, and the need to respect all forms of life.



An exhibit to educate and inspire zoo visitors. (Taipei City Zoo photo)