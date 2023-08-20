Alexa
Dead body found floating in Taiwan's Keelung Harbor

Police investigate possible homicide after body of 69-year-old man discovered early Sunday

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/20 16:21
Police at the site where a body was pulled from Keelung Harbor, Aug. 20. 

Police at the site where a body was pulled from Keelung Harbor, Aug. 20.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 69-year-old man, surnamed Chen (陳), was found dead floating in Keelung Harbor in northern Taiwan early Sunday morning (Aug. 20).

Chen’s body was discovered near a pier by a local resident, surnamed Huang (黃), during an early morning walk around the harbor. Huang contacted police shortly after 5:00 a.m., and officers arrived by boat to pull Chen from the water, reported UDN.

During their initial inspection, police discovered that Chen’s wallet contained NT$27,000 (US$850) but no identifying documentation. While drowning remains the suspected cause of death, the circumstances prompted Keelung Harbor Police to launch a criminal investigation into a potential homicide.

After collecting forensic evidence and reviewing nearby surveillance footage, officers were able to determine Chen’s identity. Family members were also contacted to provide confirmation.

A CNA report identified Chen as a homeless man who reportedly recently had disputes with others in the area. Reports indicate that officers plan to investigate Chen’s activities over the previous days to better understand the circumstances of his death, per UDN.
