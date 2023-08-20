Extremely heavy rain advisories issued in northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued an extremely heavy rain advisory on Sunday (Aug. 20) for Keelung North Coast, Taipei City, and New Taipei City, in effect from late afternoon through tonight.

Heavy rain advisories were issued for Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County Mountain Area, Miaoli County Mountain Area, Taichung City Mountain Area, Nantou County, Yunlin County Mountain Area, Chiayi County Mountain Area, Tainan City Mountain Area, Kaohsiung City Mountain Area, Pingtung County Mountain Area, Yilan County Mountain Area, Hualien County. The CWB warned about the additional threat of lightning strikes and strong gusts of wind, while in mountainous areas, residents should watch out for landslides, falling rocks, and swollen streams.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) in a Facebook post said that current models show that from Sunday onwards, southwesterly winds should subside with moisture decreasing. The weather forecast for the week ahead is mostly sunny and hot, per SETN.

Wu said there is still a chance of isolated thunderstorms in nearby mountainous areas, but generally expects stable weather conditions. Temperatures in the north range from 23 to 35 C, central areas range from 24 to 35 C, southern parts range from 23 to 34 C, and the east ranges from 23 to 36 C.

Wu said the European model indicates two tropical disturbances have formed, one located south of Japan and another in the eastern sea around the Philippines. By Wednesday (Aug. 23), the tropical disturbance near Japan is expected to encounter strong vertical wind shear and a lower sea temperature, preventing it from becoming a typhoon.