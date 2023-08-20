Taiwan pledges US$500,000 in aid to Hawaii after devastating wildfires

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the devastating wildfires that struck the city of Lahaina, Hawaii in early August, Taiwan has pledged to donate US$500,000 in cash to help the local community recover.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) based in Honolulu, Hawaii made the pledge on Aug. 17 in a press release. In a subsequent release, TECO announced that, after conferring with state officials, the funds are to be given to the Maui Strong Fund, and then directly distributed to Lahaina residents to assist with reconstruction.



The city of Lahaina on Maui Island was almost entirely destroyed by a brushfire that began in the early morning of August 8. Strong winds caused the blaze to tear through the town, resulting in over 100 deaths, with the search for survivors still ongoing.



Map of Lahaina with completely burned buildings marked in red. (Wikipedia Commons image)

The city’s National Historic District, which once served as the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii, was severely damaged, with numerous museums and historic buildings burned to the ground. Reports indicate that over 1,000 structures have been destroyed.

Local media outlet Star-Advertiser noted that Hawaii occupies a special place in Taiwan’s history, and the two sides are still deeply linked to one another through trade and tourism. Taiwan and Hawaii have enjoyed sister-state relations for 30 years, while Maui County and Penghu County share a relationship as sister counties.

As Hawaiians struggle to rebuild following the worst natural disaster in the state’s history, Taiwan has pledged to “promptly extend a helping hand to Maui” in this difficult time. TECO wants the people of Hawaii to know that Taiwan will keep practicing the spirit of “Taiwan can help, and Taiwan is helping!”