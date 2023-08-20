Taiwan wins 3 golds, 1 silver in taekwondo at 2023 East Asian Youth Games

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the 2023 East Asian Youth Games in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia enters its midway point, the Taiwan team won three golds and one silver on Saturday (August 19).

Taiwan’s three gold medalists in the taekwondo competition include Huang Ching-yun (黃敬芸) in the women’s 44kg class, Ke Siang-han (柯翔瀚) in the men’s 63kg class, and Wang Wei-chia (王薇嘉) in the women’s 63kg class. In e-sports, virtual tennis competitor Tsai Kai-cheng (蔡鎧丞) also won a gold medal.

Taiwan Olympic Committee President Lin Hong-dow (林鴻道) personally attended the taekwondo competition to cheer on the team, later enjoying a moment of triumph with coaches and players, per ET Today. He reportedly told Taiwanese competitors not to be "arrogant after winning, and avoid being discouraged in defeat."

Lin said all competitors should display good sportsmanship to broaden their horizons and build friendships. He added that this event is an important stepping stone and development process for young athletes to prepare themselves for bringing more future glory to Taiwan.

So far, Taiwan has achieved 19 medals and is currently sitting fourth in the overall medal count, trailing China, Japan, and Korea. Upcoming events include billiards, football, basketball, volleyball, track and field, and wrestling.