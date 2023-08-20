Ukraine updates: F-16 training has begun, Kyiv says

Ukrainian Defense Minister said pilots could start using F-16 fighter jets as soon as six months away.

He did not disclose where the training is taking place.

Meanwhile, seven people died after a Russian missile hit the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to strike back.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, August 20:

Ukrainian drone reportedly hits Russian train station

A Ukrainian drone hit a target in the Russian city of Kursk early on Sunday, a regional governor claims.

"According to preliminary information, it crashed into the roof of the railway station building, after which a fire broke out on the roof," Kursk Governor Roman Starovoyt said on Telegram.

He said five people were slightly injured by glass fragments.

Kursk is around 90 kilometers (50 miles) from Russia's border with Ukraine.

Kyiv rarely claims responsibility for attacks on Russian soil

Zelenskyy vows retaliation after Chernihiv strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed the "extremely vile" Russian missile attack on Chernihiv in his evening address on Saturday.

The attack killed seven people and wounded 144 others.

"Among them is a girl, her name was Sofia, she was six years old," he said.

He also noted that Saturday was the Feast of the Transfiguration, an Orthodox holiday.

"I am sure: our soldiers will respond to Russia for this terrorist attack," Zelenskyy said. "Respond tangibly."

Ukrainian pilots training to fly F-16 fighter jets

Training for Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets is already underway, officials reiterated on Saturday.

"Training has already started," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told the Ukrainian TV channel 24 Kanal, without specifying a location.

He said the pilots would receive a minimum of six months' training, but he could not say how long it would take to train engineers and mechanics.

"Therefore, to build reasonable expectations, set a minimum of six months in your mind, but do not be disappointed if it is longer," he said.

The training also includes technical language, because most pilots' basic understanding of English would be insufficient to operate the jets.

The American-made jets are to be delivered by Denmark and the Netherlands, and on Thursday Washington greenlit deliveries to take place as soon as pilot training is complete.

