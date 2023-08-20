Taiwan’s 10 poorest communities according to family income

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As of the first quarter of 2023, the number of individuals classified as low-to-middle income in Taiwan totaled 276,649, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), per Liberty Times.

Low-to-middle-income is defined by three primary conditions: monthly family income per person lower than NT$24,000 (US$750); total assets, including cash, deposits, securities, autos, and other investments total no more than NT$135,000 (US$4,230) per person per year; and appraised land value of the whole family does not exceed NT$6.3 million (US$197,400). Taipei City has four districts in the top ten for the largest low-to-middle-income populations, which points to prevalent wealth inequality.

Based on MOHW data, the ten administrative districts with the most significant number of low-to-middle-income populations include the following: