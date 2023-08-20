Alexa
Taiwan’s 10 poorest communities according to family income

Taipei City has 4 districts in top 10 list of largest low-to-middle-income populations

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/20 10:26
Large number of low-to-middle-income families in Taiwan's biggest cities. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As of the first quarter of 2023, the number of individuals classified as low-to-middle income in Taiwan totaled 276,649, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), per Liberty Times.

Low-to-middle-income is defined by three primary conditions: monthly family income per person lower than NT$24,000 (US$750); total assets, including cash, deposits, securities, autos, and other investments total no more than NT$135,000 (US$4,230) per person per year; and appraised land value of the whole family does not exceed NT$6.3 million (US$197,400). Taipei City has four districts in the top ten for the largest low-to-middle-income populations, which points to prevalent wealth inequality.

Based on MOHW data, the ten administrative districts with the most significant number of low-to-middle-income populations include the following:

  1. Taipei City’s Wanhua District (6,780 people)
  2. Taoyuan City’s Taoyuan District (5,847 people)
  3. Taipei City’s Wenshan District (5,758 people)
  4. Taipei City’s Shilin District (5,351 people)
  5. Taichung City’s Beitun District (4869 people)
  6. Taipei City’s Beitou District (4,506 people)
  7. Taoyuan City’s Zhongli District (4,217 people)
  8. Taichung City’s Dali District (3938 people)
  9. New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (3,724 people)
  10. Taoyuan City’s Bade District (3671 people)
Ministry of Health and Welfare
income gap
income disparity
poverty
homeless
homeless population

