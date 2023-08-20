Urias, first Red Sox player to hit grand slams on consecutive pitches, leads Boston over Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Urias become the first Red Sox player to hit grand slams on consecutive pitches and the first in 80 years to hit slams in consecutive games in leading Boston to an 8-1 victory over the fading Yankees Saturday, sending New York to its seventh straight loss.

Urias cleared the bases in his last at-bat against Washington reliever Robert Garcia on Thursday night and the ninth-place hitter stunned Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the second inning with a blast to left center.

After allowing the catcher’s seventh homer, Cole (10-4) stared blankly toward right field in disbelief. Cole tied a season high by allowing six runs for the third time and gave up seven hits.

Kutter Crawford (6-6) no-hit New York for 5 1/3 innings until Aaron Judge homered for the second straight game on the right-hander’s 67th pitch. Crawford matched a season-high by pitching six innings. He struck out five, walked two and allowed two baserunners.

DODGERS 3, MARLINS 1, GAME 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a two-run single in Los Angeles’ three-run eighth inning, and the Dodgers beat Miami in the opener of a split-doubleheader.

Ryan Yarbrough (6-5) pitched two perfect innings for the win, and Evan Phillips got three outs for his 19th save.

Miami wasted a terrific performance by Eury Pérez, who struck out 10 while pitching six innings of two-hit ball.

James Outman drew a one-out walk against David Robertson (4-4) and moved to third on Kiké Hernández’s single. Outman scored the tying run on Austin Barnes’ sacrifice bunt as first baseman Josh Bell’s throw from the side of the mound went past catcher Jacob Stallings.

ANGELS 7, RAYS 6, GAME 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Drury had three hits, including his 16th home run in the fifth inning, and Los Angeles held on to beat Tampa Bay in the first game of a split doubleheader.

Randal Grichuk drove in two runs for the Angels, who won for just the fifth time in 17 August games. Grichuk also made a leaping catch at the wall in the second inning to rob Yandy Diaz of a home run.

Josh Lowe had three hits and a homer, and René Pinto and Jonathan Aranda both went deep for the first time this season for the Rays.

Griffin Canning (7-5) got the win and Reynaldo Lopez pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save.

Rays starter Tyler Glasnow (6-4) took the loss.

BREWERS 6, RANGERS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Willy Adames was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and Carlos Santana homered for the second consecutive day to lead Milwaukee over Texas.

After striking out five consecutive Rangers in the first two innings, Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (10-8) threw 40 pitches during a hectic third in which he allowed a run on two singles and two walks.

Rangers starter Dane Dunning (9-5) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out four.

Martin Perez replaced Dunning and the Brewers greeted him with a double and RBI single by Andruw Monasterio to build a 4-1 lead. Perez allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings of relief.

PHILLIES 12, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Trea Turner hit two home runs in an eight-run eighth inning and Philadelphia went deep five times, rallying past Washington.

Nick Castellanos, Jake Cave and Bryson Stott also homered for Philadelphia, which had lost four of five.

Riley Adams drove in two runs for Washington, which had won six of its last seven overall and 15 of 18 at home since July 8.

Cory Abbott (1-2), pitching for the first time since Aug. 11, took the loss.

Seranthony Domínguez (3-3) pitched a scoreless seventh and earned the win. He allowed three runs, two earned, in six innings while striking out five.

CUBS 6, ROYALS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger homered twice and Justin Steele pitched six effective innings, helping Chicago beat Kansas City.

Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki each hit a sacrifice fly for Chicago, which had dropped three of four. The Cubs are fighting for playoff positioning in the crowded NL standings.

Steele (14-3) allowed two runs and six hits. He struck out seven and walked none while improving to 5-0 in his last six starts. Adbert Alzolay worked the ninth for his 17th save in 18 chances.

Bobby Witt Jr. had three hits for Kansas City, and Salvador Perez went 2 for 3 and scored two runs. Brady Singer (8-9) was charged with six runs — four earned — and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, PADRES 4, GAME 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer and tripled to lead Arizona over San Diego in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly (10-5) gave up three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings for the win. Paul Sewald earned his 26th save by blanking the Padres in the ninth despite giving up two walks and hitting a batter.

San Diego’s Manny Machado hit two solo homers in a losing cause. He connected in the first to left field and in the eighth to right. He has 23 homers for the season.

The Padres recalled knuckleballer Matt Waldron (0-2) from Triple-A El Paso to make a spot start. It was Waldron’s second career big league appearance. He lasted five innings, giving up five runs, five hits and striking out five.

