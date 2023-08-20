Urias become first Red Sox to hit grand slams on consecutive pitches, Boston beat Yankees 8-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Urias become the first Red Sox player to hit grand slams on consecutive pitches and the first in 80 years to hit slams in consecutive games in leading Boston to an 8-1 victory Saturday, sending the fading New York Yankees to their seventh straight loss.

Urias cleared the based in his last at bat against Washington reliever Robert Garcia on Thursday night and the ninth-place hitter stunned Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the second inning with a blast to left center.

Urias, who was acquired from Milwaukee in a deal at the trade deadline, is the first Red Sox to hit grand slams in consecutive games since Jimmie Foxx on May 20-21 in 1940. He also is the first player to hit grand slams in consecutive trips to the plate since Josh Willingham with Washington in 2009.

The last Boston player to hit grand slams in consecutive plate appearance was Bill Mueller, who did it on the seventh and eighth inning at Texas July 29, 2003 at Texas.

Cole (10-4) also gave up a two-run drive to eighth-place hitter Connor Wong in the fourth, the last inning of his shortest outing of the season.

After, allowing the catcher’s seventh homer, Cole stared blankly towards right field in disbelief. Cole tied a season high by allowing six runs for the third time and gave up seven hits.

Kutter Crawford no-hit New York for 5 1/3 innings until Aaron Judge homered for the second straight game on the right-hander’s 67th pitch.

The losing streak is the longest for New York since Sept. 4-10, 2021. At 60-63, New York is three games under this late in the season for the first time since they were 56-59 following a win over the Angels on Aug. 30, 1995.

Pablo Reyes added an RBI ground-rule double in the eighth on a ball that went over left fielder Greg Allen’s head and bounced into the stands, prompting a few “Let’s Go Red Sox” chants from the stands. Rafael Devers opened the ninth by homering on a 3-0 pitch.

After falling behind, the Yankees ran themselves out of the second on a failed bunt attempt.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa attempted to bunt but softly popped up to Wong, who quickly doubled off Giancarlo Stanton, who was nearing second.

Crawford prevented the Yankees from rallying further when he ended the sixth by striking out Stanton.

Crawford matched a season-high by pitching six innings. He struck out five, walked two and allowed two baserunners.

The closest Crawford came to allowing a hit occurred when Allen reached on a fielding error by first baseman Justin Turner in the third. Allen reached three times and got New York’s second hit in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: 1B Tristan Casas (tooth infection) was scratched from the original lineup.

UP NEXT

RHP Clarke Schmidt (8-7, 4.76 ERA) starts for the Yankees Sunday and Nick Pivetta (8-6, 4.34) will either start or follow an opener for Boston.

