Phillies place left-hander Ranger Suárez on injured list with strained hamstring

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed left-handed pitcher Ranger Suárez in the 15-day injured list Saturday with a strained right hamstring.

Manager Rob Thomson said the team would return to a five-man rotation while Suárez is sidelined.

“He came in a lot better today, so that’s good news,” Thomson said. “We’re really being cautious with this. Hopefully, he comes back to us right at the end of the IL stint.”

Suarez, whose injured list stint is retroactive to Wednesday, said he felt fine during pregame work Wednesday in Toronto before feeling soreness. He underwent an MRI exam Friday, which he said revealed a Grade 1 strain.

The Phillies initially scratched him from his scheduled start Sunday in the Little League Classic before opting to place him on the injured list.

“I played catch, I did some sprints, I shagged (flyballs),” Suárez said through an interpreter. “Everything was fine and I didn’t feel anything and it’s not like I felt a pop or a pull. Nothing. It must have been doing one of those things, but I didn’t feel anything.”

Suárez is 2-6 with a 3.88 ERA in 17 starts. Philadelphia recalled right-hander Andrew Bellatti from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take his active roster spot. Bellatti had a 5.06 ERA in 19 appearances with the Phillies earlier this season.

Suárez said he had a hamstring strain in 2021, when he felt a snap and pull. He's optimistic he’ll be ready to return at the end of the 15 days.

“They haven’t said anything to me yet, but honestly I don’t want to miss too much,” Suárez said. “I want to get back into action as quickly as possible because I know that I missed some time at the beginning of the year and I don’t want to fall into that again.”

