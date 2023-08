Off the northern German city of Kiel, divers use hand trowels to dig emerald-green seagrass shoots, complete with roots, out of a dense underwater mea... Off the northern German city of Kiel, divers use hand trowels to dig emerald-green seagrass shoots, complete with roots, out of a dense underwater meadow and carefully shake off the sediment. On land, they store the shoots in large coolers before heading to a barren area further north the following day to replant them in a circle.