Man arrested in S. Taiwan after stealing and drinking 19 bottles of Kaoliang

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Kaohsiung man arrested for stealing kaoliang told police he had consumed all 19 bottles he had stolen by the time he was taken into custody.

Police said on Saturday (Aug. 19) that a man surnamed Cheng (鄭) stole 19 bottles of Selected Black-Gold Dragon War Spirit from two separate supermarkets, per CNA. Police were notified of the theft by the supermarket operators who provided surveillance footage used to determine Chen’s identity, and a notice was issued for his arrest.

Cheng reportedly entered the supermarkets, walked directly to the alcohol section, and placed 19 bottles worth NT$11,900 (about US$370) into his backpack. Police said Cheng first stole 10 bottles, and went to a separate supermarket less than an hour later and stole nine more.

The spirit police say Cheng stole is 49.9% alcohol, and comes in 750ml bottles. Police did not say on what day the man was arrested, but by the timing of their press release, the man would have had to consume over 6 bottles per day minimum to finish all of the stolen alcohol.

Cheng said he stole the alcohol because he was short of money. Kaohsiung police have referred the case to the prosecutor’s office for further investigation.

Taiwan offers treatment for alcohol dependency through the public healthcare system, and those in need can be referred to these services by their general practitioner. Alcoholics Anonymous also offers English language meetings throughout Taiwan.