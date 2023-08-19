Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Man arrested in S. Taiwan after stealing and drinking 19 bottles of Kaoliang

Timeline of events suggest all bottles of 49.9% spirit consumed in 3 days

  132
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/19 20:54
Selected Black-Gold Dragon War Spirit. (Facebook, P9 Liquor Store photo)

Selected Black-Gold Dragon War Spirit. (Facebook, P9 Liquor Store photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Kaohsiung man arrested for stealing kaoliang told police he had consumed all 19 bottles he had stolen by the time he was taken into custody.

Police said on Saturday (Aug. 19) that a man surnamed Cheng (鄭) stole 19 bottles of Selected Black-Gold Dragon War Spirit from two separate supermarkets, per CNA. Police were notified of the theft by the supermarket operators who provided surveillance footage used to determine Chen’s identity, and a notice was issued for his arrest.

Cheng reportedly entered the supermarkets, walked directly to the alcohol section, and placed 19 bottles worth NT$11,900 (about US$370) into his backpack. Police said Cheng first stole 10 bottles, and went to a separate supermarket less than an hour later and stole nine more.

The spirit police say Cheng stole is 49.9% alcohol, and comes in 750ml bottles. Police did not say on what day the man was arrested, but by the timing of their press release, the man would have had to consume over 6 bottles per day minimum to finish all of the stolen alcohol.

Cheng said he stole the alcohol because he was short of money. Kaohsiung police have referred the case to the prosecutor’s office for further investigation.

Taiwan offers treatment for alcohol dependency through the public healthcare system, and those in need can be referred to these services by their general practitioner. Alcoholics Anonymous also offers English language meetings throughout Taiwan.
Kaoliang
Property theft
Alcoholism
戰酒黑金龍特窖
Kaohisung

RELATED ARTICLES

Extremely heavy rain warnings issued for northern Taiwan
Extremely heavy rain warnings issued for northern Taiwan
2023/08/16 13:48
Taiwan port authorities rush to clear ocean of wrecked containers before Typhoon Doksuri
Taiwan port authorities rush to clear ocean of wrecked containers before Typhoon Doksuri
2023/07/25 20:05
10 congressmen call for scrapping of US-China tech pact amid Taiwan tensions
10 congressmen call for scrapping of US-China tech pact amid Taiwan tensions
2023/06/28 15:50
Durian ramen to go on sale in south Taiwan
Durian ramen to go on sale in south Taiwan
2023/06/16 17:24
Taiwan TRA employee found dead in Kaohsiung railway station
Taiwan TRA employee found dead in Kaohsiung railway station
2023/06/02 09:44