Women's World Cup: Sweden secure third place ahead of Australia

Sweden have ended a Women's World Cup as bronze medalists for the fourth time, following a 2-0 victory over Australia in Brisbane.

As in 1991, 2011 and 2019, Sweden's third place finish matches their FIFA world ranking – this time secured in front of a crowd of just under 50,000.

Sweden took the lead after a VAR review indicated that Australia's Clare Hunt clipped Stina Blackstenius' heels, and Rolfö slotted home the resulting spot kick.

Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani doubled their lead just after the hour, thrashing home a sweet strike from the edge of the penalty box following a swift counter-attack.

Australia end the tournament with back-to-back defeats after their semifinal loss to England, but it's been a dreamy few weeks for the Matildas, captivating a nation with their best ever World Cup performance.

Sunday's final is between Spain and England.