Bus kills 82-year-old on New Taipei crossing day before pedestrian safety protest

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An 82-year-old man has died on a pedestrian crossing in New Taipei after a bus failed to give way when turning, one day before protestors take to the street to call for improvements to Taipei's poor pedestrian safety record.

The man was hit just before 10 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 19), and suffered serious head injuries in the collision, per CNA. After firefighters freed him from under the vehicle, he was sent to a Banqiao hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a public bus driver surnamed Chiu (邱) did not give way when approaching a pedestrian crossing and turned directly through it. Chiu did not have any alcohol in her system at the time of the collision, and said she did not see the man because he was in her blind spot.

Chiu has been charged by police, and Taipei Bus, the service operator, has been fined NT$90,000 (US$2,820). The company said it takes full responsibility for the harm caused to the man’s family and society, and for any compensation owed.

New Taipei also responded with a statement that said transport operators who do not adequately train their staff may be fined NT$90,000 (US$2,820). Taipei Bus General Manager Li Chien-wen (李建文) said training will be improved in the future, and drivers will be required at all pedestrian crossings.

The man’s death comes one day before protestors call on the government to pass new road safety legislation and improve education, and on presidential candidates to announce their plans to improve conditions on Taiwan’s roads.



An arrow shows the approximate route the bus took, ending where the man was hit by its left side. (Taiwan News, Google Maps image)