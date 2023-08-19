Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan scores perfect game in Little League World Series

'Phenomenal' 12-year-old Taiwanese player pitches at nearly 130 kph

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/19 16:56
Taiwan's Fan Chen-Jun celebrates as he runs the bases during a game against Canada on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Taiwan's Fan Chen-Jun celebrates as he runs the bases during a game against Canada on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan scored a perfect game in the Little League World Series in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania on Thursday (Aug. 18), the first in the baseball tournament since 2017.

Pitchers Fan Chen-chun (范宸竣), Chiu Tse-wei (邱則瑋), Tsai Yuan Hao (蔡元浩) amassed 14 strikeouts in 18 at-bats against the Canadian team, resulting in a 6-0 victory to Taiwan, per Fox43. The perfect game was reportedly only the eighth in Little League World Series’ 76-year history.

Chen scored nine of the strikeouts, and was clocked by ESPN pitching balls at speeds of up to nearly 130 kilometers per hour. Canada’s team manager Cole Warken said it may have been the first time he saw 12-year-old pitchers throw so fast. “It’s pretty phenomenal to see,” he said.

Taiwan is representing the Asia-Pacific region in this year's tournament with the Kuei-Shan Little League team, whose next game will be against Japan in the early hours of Monday morning Taiwan time.
2023 Little League World Series
Taiwan baseball players
Taiwan Little League Team
Kuei-Shan Little League team
Baseball
Taiwan sporting achievement

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reaches finals, finishes 2nd in Cal Ripken World Series
Taiwan reaches finals, finishes 2nd in Cal Ripken World Series
2023/08/13 15:28
Yu Chang remains with Boston Red Sox on minor league deal
Yu Chang remains with Boston Red Sox on minor league deal
2023/08/13 10:39
Taiwan's Yu Chang dropped from MLB roster
Taiwan's Yu Chang dropped from MLB roster
2023/08/09 16:25
Taiwan places 2nd in U12 Baseball World Cup
Taiwan places 2nd in U12 Baseball World Cup
2023/08/07 15:27
MLB expert in Taiwan to survey Hsinchu Baseball Stadium
MLB expert in Taiwan to survey Hsinchu Baseball Stadium
2023/07/13 20:27