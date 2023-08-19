Taiwan scores perfect game in Little League World Series

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan scored a perfect game in the Little League World Series in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania on Thursday (Aug. 18), the first in the baseball tournament since 2017.

Pitchers Fan Chen-chun (范宸竣), Chiu Tse-wei (邱則瑋), Tsai Yuan Hao (蔡元浩) amassed 14 strikeouts in 18 at-bats against the Canadian team, resulting in a 6-0 victory to Taiwan, per Fox43. The perfect game was reportedly only the eighth in Little League World Series’ 76-year history.

Chen scored nine of the strikeouts, and was clocked by ESPN pitching balls at speeds of up to nearly 130 kilometers per hour. Canada’s team manager Cole Warken said it may have been the first time he saw 12-year-old pitchers throw so fast. “It’s pretty phenomenal to see,” he said.

Taiwan is representing the Asia-Pacific region in this year's tournament with the Kuei-Shan Little League team, whose next game will be against Japan in the early hours of Monday morning Taiwan time.