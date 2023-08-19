Ukraine updates: Putin meet military chiefs near border

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met military leaders, including Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, at the headquarters of its Ukraine operation. This comes as Ukraine announced it liberated a small village along the frontline.

Accross the border Ukraine said it shot down 15 drones during a Russian attack overnight, amid increasing drone activities by both sides.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, August 19:

Putin meets military leaders in charge of Russia's war

President Vladimir Putin met with his military chiefs, including the commander of Russia's operation in Ukraine.

According to the Kremlin, Putin held the meeting at the "special military operation" headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, a city just some 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Ukraine's border and was the first stop in a short-lived mutiny carried out by Wagner Group mercenaries in June.

He listened to reports from Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Army in charge of Moscow's operations in Ukraine.

"The head of the state heard reports from Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and a number of military commanders," the Kremlin said.

It comes as Ukraine said it liberated the small village of Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, its first since July.

The Kremlin did not provide any additional details of Putin's meeting and was unclear when it took place.

Footage released by the Russian RIA state news agency showed Gerasimov greeting Putin in what appeared to be night-time and leading him into a building after a brief handshake.

Gerasimov, who had rarely been seen in public in recent months, was one of the targets of the Wagner Group coup and a key rival to the group's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Ukraine says it fended off a Russian drone attack

Ukraine says it shot down 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones during an overnight Russian attack.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia was attempting to strike the country's northern, central and western regions.

Russian forces "attacked from the north with ‘Shahed-136/131’ attack UAVs. A total of 17 attack drones were launched from the Kursk region," the Ukrainian force said on Telegram.

It was unclear what happened to the two remaining drones.

Both sides of the war have reported regular drone incursions by air and sea recently.

On Friday, Russia said its forces had destroyed Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and its Black Sea Fleet.

Battlefield casualties in Ukraine is approaching nearly 500,000

US officials told the New York Times that the total number of Ukrainian and Russian troops killed or wounded since the war in Ukraine began 18 months ago is nearing 500,000.

It marks a significant rise in the death toll this year following intense fighting in the country's east.

The unnamed officials claimed that Russia's military casualties are approaching 300,000, with as many as 120,000 killed in action.

They added that Ukrainian deaths were nearly 70,000, with 100,000 to 120,000 wounded.

The newspaper reported the casualty count had picked up after Ukraine launched its counteroffensive earlier this year.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said only the General Staff could disclose such figures.

"We have adopted a model that only the General Staff has the right to voice the figures on the wounded, the disabled, people who lost limbs, and the missing, and, of course, the number of people who died in this war," he said in a broadcast on the Youtube channel of journalist Yulia Latynina on Friday.

Russia made no immediate comment on the report.

