Taiwan's Chien Hsiang drone showcased in video for 1st time

Newly developed UAV can strike high-value fixed and moving targets

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/19 15:47
Chien Hsiang drones and launcher.

Chien Hsiang drones and launcher. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Footage of the Chien Hsiang anti-radiation loitering munition demonstrates its capabilities for the first time.

A video released by the Military News Agency on Thursday (Aug. 17) shows the drone being launched via a mobile trailer and propelled into the air by a rocket. It then transitions to using a small propeller engine to reach its intended altitude. Once a target is locked, the drone dives into an attack position.

The Chien Hsiang, designed by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, has two types: one fitted with a target imaging guidance system (EO/IR) and possesses long-distance precision strike capabilities, and one equipped with a satellite positioning precision guidance system for high-value fixed and moving targets. Both types are equipped with high-explosive warheads.

Additionally, four construction projects are simultaneously underway, including a storage depot and maintenance facility, in preparation for the new weapon.

The military previously said the UAV weapon would become standard equipment for the Air Force’s Air Defense and Artillery brigades. The production of 104 such munitions is expected to be complete by 2025.
Taiwan
NCSIST
Chien Hsiang anti-radiation loitering munition
Taiwan military

