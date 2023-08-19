Rays defeat Angels 9-6 in 10 innings despite Ohtani grand slam and a triple play

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Despite the Angels turning their first triple play in 26 years and Shohei Ohtani hitting his second grand slam in the majors, Los Angeles still found a way to lose.

Harold Ramírez had three hits and Josh Lowe drove in three runs as the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for a 9-6 victory over the Angels in 10 innings Friday night.

Ohtani's grand slam in the second inning gave the Angels a 5-1 lead, but they were unable to make it stand. The Rays appeared as if they might take the lead in the ninth inning, but the Halos turned their first triple play in 26 years to keep it tied at 6.

With runners at the corners and the infield playing shallow, Ramirez hit a grounder to Luis Rengifo. The shortstop made the short toss to second baseman Brandon Drury to get Randy Arozarena and then threw to first baseman Nolan Schanuel.

Yandy Diaz was at third but did not go when the ball was hit. He waited until Drury threw to first to start home, but Schanuel made a perfect throw to catcher Logan O’Hoppe, who tagged out Diaz on his left shoulder before he could touch home.

The Rays finally broke through with three in the 10th. Pinch-runner Jose Siri started on second as the automatic runner and advanced to third on a wild pitch by Carlos Estevez (5-4).

Luke Raley drove in Siri for the go-ahead run while Lowe and Rene Pinto also had RBI base hits.

Andrew Kittredge worked the 10th for his first save. Pete Fairbanks (1-4) got the win.

Ohtani lined an 89.9 mile per hour cutter from Erasmo Ramírez over the wall in right field for his 43rd homer of the season. Both of Ohtani's grand slams have come against the Rays.

Tampa Bay rallied with three in the fourth on Josh Lowe's two-run double and an RBI base hit by Pinto. The Rays tied it in the fifth when Arozarena drew a lead off walk and scored on Ramírez's double.

FOR STARTERS

Ramírez was making his 29th appearance of the season, but only his second start. The right-hander tied a season high by going 3 1/3 innings but allowed five runs on five hits and struck out three.

Tyler Anderson allowed five runs in four-plus innings. The Angels' lefty has given up 12 runs in 8 2/3 innings in his last two starts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Siri (left pinky finger strain) was out of the starting lineup. Manager Kevin Cash said Siri was still felt soreness when trying to swing.

Angels: OF Mike Trout (left hamate fracture) hit live pitching during Thursday's off day and could be activated as soon as Saturday. Manager Phil Nevin said Trout still felt sore on Friday, but that he doesn't think Trout needs to face live pitching again before coming off the injured list. ... 3B Anthony Rendon (left shin contusion) was moved to the 60-day injured list. He would be eligible to come off on Sept. 11.

UP NEXT

Saturday will be a split doubleheader because of the forecast of Hurricane Hilary hitting the west coast Sunday.

The afternoon opener will feature Tampa Bay RHP Tyler Glasnow (6-3, 3.01 ERA) against Angels RHP Chase Silseth (4-1, 3.27 ERA). The evening nightcap is Rays' RHP Zach Eflin (12-7, 3.67 ERA) opposing LA LHP Patrick Sandoval (6-9, 4.09 ERA).