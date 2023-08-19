9 PLA aircraft, 6 PLA naval vessels detected around Taiwan

Update-- Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said it detected 42 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft between 6 a.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday, including Shaanxi KJ-500 early warning and control aircraft, Shaanxi Y-9 military transport aircraft, Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, and SU-30 fighter jets. Twenty-six of them crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said.

The PLA aircraft conducted a joint combat patrol with eight People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ships.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nine PLAAF aircraft and six PLAN ships were detected around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 18) and 6 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 19), the MND said.

The military dispatched combat air patrol aircraft, navy ships, and land-based missile systems to monitor the situation, the MND said in a statement.

According to the PLA Eastern Theater Command, China launched maritime and air joint combat readiness patrols around Taiwan. The forces conducted joint exercises to coordinate operations between ships and aircraft. The drills aim to assess the joint capabilities of the theater command's forces, it said.

The joint exercise also serves as a stern warning against the “collaboration and provocation of the separatist forces advocating ‘Taiwan independence,’” the command said. Multiple naval vessels including destroyers, frigates, missile boats, and fighter jets, early warning aircraft, and electronic warfare aircraft were joined with missile units from the rocket force to perform rapid maneuvers and carry out their missions, it added.

So far this month, there have been 211 military aircraft and 123 naval ship sorties around Taiwan.

This latest exercise comes as the U.S., Japan, and South Korea reiterated the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait and pledged to deepen trilateral military cooperation.