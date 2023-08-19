Alexa
Nimmo, McNeil homer to help Mets beat Cardinals 7-1 for their 3rd straight win

By DAVID SOLOMON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/08/19 12:06
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo arrives home after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Fri...
New York Mets' Jeff McNeil (1) is congratulated by teammates Francisco Lindor (12) and Francisco Alvarez (4) after hitting a three-run home run during...
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo arrives home after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Fri...
New York Mets starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, ...
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter walks out to the mound to make a pitching change during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis...
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo, left, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras (40) during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday...
New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, right, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run of St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher James Naile during the se...
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 1...
New York Mets' Tim Locastro, right, is safe at first for a single as St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher James Naile is late covering during the sevent...
St. Louis Cardinals' Masyn Winn singles during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP ...
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn jogs off the field after playing during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in his ...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Zack Thompson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, ...
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor and Danny Mendick (15) celebrate a 7-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals following a baseball game Friday, Aug. 18,...
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) and Jeff McNeil celebrate a 7-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals following a baseball game Friday, Aug. 18, 2...

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff home run, Jeff McNeil had a three-run shot and the New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Joey Lucchesi (2-0) allowed four hits, walked two and struck out five in 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his first major league start since May 13 at Washington.

Nimmo drove the third pitch he saw from Zack Thompson (2-5) into the center-field bleachers for his 18th home run. It was his fourth leadoff home run this season and the 11th of his career, and gave him a 10-game hitting streak.

Thompson allowed two runs on six hits and walked a batter in five innings in his second major league start of the season for the Cardinals. They dropped their third straight.

Francisco Lindor hit a two-out single, advanced to second when Francisco Alvarez walked and scored on Jeff McNeil's single up the middle to expand the Mets' lead to 2-0 in the third inning.

McNeil hit his sixth home run of the season to right field off James Naile to cap a five-run seventh inning that saw the Mets pull ahead 7-0.

Richie Palacios hit a two-out RBI double to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning to spoil the Mets' bid for their sixth shutout of the season.

WINNING SEASON

Masyn Winn, a 2020 Cardinals second-round draft pick, went 1 for 4 and started at shortstop in his major league debut. He hit a dribbler down the third-base line in the fifth for his first hit.

ROSTER MOVES

Mets: Optioned RHP Grant Hartwig to Triple-A Syracuse and recalled Lucchesi.

Cardinals: Placed OF Lars Nootbaar (lower abdomen contusion) on the 10-day injured list and recalled Winn from Triple-A Memphis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Ryan Helsley (right forearm) strain allowed one hit and walked a batter in 1/3 of an inning in a rehabilitation appearance for Triple-A Memphis. Helsley underwent an MRI after experiencing discomfort after his previous outing Sunday for Double-A Springfield.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Kodai Senga (9-6, 3.30 ERA) was set to start Saturday against RHP Miles Mikolas (6-8, 4.27 ERA).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb