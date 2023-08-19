US, Japan, South Korea reiterate importance of peace in Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Leaders of the U.S., Japan, and South Korea reaffirmed the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait, in a joint statement issued on Friday (Aug. 18).

Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are an “indispensable element of security and prosperity in the international community,” the document read. “There is no change in our basic positions on Taiwan, and we call for a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.”

The leaders gathered at Camp David in Maryland to announce a new age of trilateral partnership. It comes as China ramps up military activity in the Indo-Pacific and North Korea continues to test fire ballistic missiles.

The three nations agreed to deepen defense cooperation, including annual military exercises, according to the Department of Defense. This renewed spirit of military cooperation is impressive given the historic tensions between South Korea and Japan, which has glossed over the atrocities it committed in the region during World War II.

"Critically, we have all committed to swiftly consult with each other in response to threats to any one of our countries from whatever source that occurs," U.S. President Joseph Biden said. A hotline will be set up “to share information and coordinate our responses whenever there is a crisis in the region or affecting any one of our countries."

South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol said, “Challenges that threaten regional security must be addressed by us building a stronger commitment to working together."

Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said, "In order to allow the potential of our trilateral strategic collaboration to bloom and to blossom, I wish to take this moment to raise the security coordination between Japan, Republic of Korea, and the U.S. to new heights."

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it “welcomes the firm stance of the United States, Japan, and South Korea in publicly reaffirming their support for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.” The ministry pledged that Taiwan will continue working with the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and other like-minded partners to “promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity.”