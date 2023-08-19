US lawmakers concerned about Taiwan's status at Central American Parliament

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. congressmen have voiced concerns over Nicaragua’s proposal to eject Taiwan as a permanent observer in the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) and invite China.

U.S. Senator Jim Risch, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and U.S. Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, issued a statement on Friday (Aug. 18), urging members of PARLACEN “to consider the negative impact” in the region if China was included in the parliament.

PARLACEN, headquartered in Guatemala, is the parliamentary body of the Central American Integration System. It aims to realize the integration of the region.

Nicaraguan lawmakers proposed to revoke Taiwan’s observer status in June and extend an invitation to China, given that five other PARLACEN members recognize Beijing as the sole representative of China. Guatemala is the only country that still maintains diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

“Taiwan's participation contributes to PARLACEN's efforts towards democratic governance, peace, and integration in the region," the U.S. lawmakers said. "We are deeply concerned about a proposal by the dictator from Nicaragua to expel Taiwan and invite the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to join PARLACEN as an observer,” they added.

The congressmen warned the "presence of the CCP would make a mockery of the founding principles of the PARLACEN and the democratic aspirations of the people of its member countries.”

Nicaragua’s proposal has already been submitted to PARLACEN’s Foreign Affairs Committee for review. A vote is expected to be held soon.

Taiwan has been a permanent observer of the parliament since 1999. Losing its status would be another diplomatic blow to the nation.

Nicaragua and Honduras severed official relations with Taiwan in 2021 and 2023, respectively.