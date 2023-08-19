From selling magnolia flowers to Taiwan’s floral art champion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —When Peter Lee (李清海) was 9 years old, there was a family incident, and as the eldest son, he took on the financial burden by selling magnolias to support the family.

Magnolias became his introduction to the world of floral art and inspired him to become a professional floral designer.

Before completing his military service, Lee started to learn floral art at a flower shop. He also met his future wife, who shared the same passion for arranging flowers.

Eventually, they opened a flower shop. This allowed him to pursue his dream of becoming a floral designer.

Over the years, Lee has participated in national floral art competitions and achieved many commendable results. In 2009, he won a silver medal at the 16th National Floral Art Design Competition and also secured the championship at the China Cup Floral Art Design Competition in the same year.

Lee met with Taiwan News to discuss his love of flowers and floral art.

He excels at using color blocks to showcase floral art techniques and create a rich sensory experience. In recent years, he has focused on incorporating decorative elements and greenery into flower arrangements, emphasizing the concept of environmental protection.



Peter Lee uses color blocks to create a rich sensory experience. (Peter Lee photo)

The journey to become a champion has not been easy, but Lee said he “always carries a grateful heart.” When facing his floral art work, he approaches it with the utmost sincerity and dedication, using creativity and skills to convey the beauty of floral art to more people.

Lee prefers a lush, three-dimensional sculptural style and believes floral art is not just about arranging flowers in a container — it's also a form of artistic expression. Through rich layers and three-dimensional effects, Lee feels he can better convey his creativity and emotions, allowing those viewing his work to feel more emotions and stories.

Lee said he leans toward incorporating more elements and textures into his creations to showcase the diversity and beauty of the floral materials. This reflects his unique perspective on floral art and enables him to constantly challenge and enrich his style.

When teaching floral art, Lee aims to convey not just techniques, but also the cultivation of sensitivity to beauty and creativity. He encourages students to go beyond the floral materials themselves and understand the stories and emotions behind each design.

Lee said, “Floral art is a method of self-expression, where we can find a unique artistic language within the flowers, colors, and shapes.”

At the same time, Lee hopes students can learn to appreciate the beauty of nature and respect the uniqueness of each floral material with a sense of respect and gratitude. This allows each piece to convey genuine emotions and profound meanings.

Lee wants his students to not only become skilled floral artists but also to become thoughtful and soulful artists with a deep understanding of their craft. This requires a diverse set of skills.



Lee excels at three-dimensional sculptural style. (Peter Li photo)

To Lee, a profound understanding of floral materials and techniques serves as the foundation of his craft. Second, creative thinking and design abilities are crucial, enabling the creation of unique and captivating floral art pieces that showcase individual style. Third, proficiency in communication and interpersonal skills are also essential for collaborating with clients, partners, and effectively conveying the meaning of the artwork to audiences.

Floral artists must be aware of market trends and have business acumen in comprehending market demands and formulating successful business strategies. Strengthening time management and organizational skills is essential in managing multiple projects and activities.

Most importantly, Lee added, passion and perseverance in the realm of floral art are the keys to success. Continuous learning, innovation, and challenging oneself are necessary to achieve outstanding results in floral art.

Lee said he believes Taiwan's floral art combines rich local cultural elements and unique geographical environments that have resulted in a distinctive design ethos. “Taiwanese floral art often integrates Eastern elegance and spirituality, drawing inspiration from tea ceremonies and Zen philosophy,” he said.

Taiwan’s floral art emphasizes simplicity, balance in arrangement, and respects the natural beauty of the floral materials. Nevertheless, Lee has a deep appreciation for floral art styles from other countries and cultures.

Lee’s future plans are to further systematize floral art in Taiwan and nurture young floral art teachers. He plans to establish a comprehensive floral art education system, offering courses that cover the fundamental skills, design concepts, and market trends.

Lee will hold regular workshops, seminars, and classes, providing students with practical opportunities. He will also collaborate with industry experts to help them understand market demands and trends.

Lee also wants to establish a dedicated mentoring system, offering guidance and support to young floral art teachers. This will contribute to cultivating a new generation of floral artists, elevating Taiwan's floral art to a higher level, and achieving a greater influence on the international stage.

