Angels call up infielder Nolan Schanuel 40 days after drafting him 11th overall

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nolan Schanuel is being called up by the Los Angeles Angels, 40 days after he was the 11th overall pick in this year's amateur draft.

The 21-year-old infielder is batting .370 in 21 minor league games across three levels. It’s the fastest big league promotion for a draft pick since Chris Sale in 2010 with the Chicago White Sox.

Schanuel was an All-American selection and the 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year at Florida Atlantic University. He was second in the nation in batting average (.447), and finished with 19 homers and 64 RBIs.

It is the third straight year that the Angels have been the first organization to promote a player from a draft class to the majors. Right-hander Chase Silseth, an 11th-round selection in 2021, was called up in May 2022, and 2022 first-round pick Zach Neto was promoted less than a month into this season.

The Angels (60-62) go into Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays having lost 11 of their 15 games in August. They are seven games out of the AL's final wild-card spot.

Los Angeles also activated catcher Logan O'Hoppe off the injured list and designated catcher Chad Wallach for assignment. Infielder C.J. Cron was placed on the 10-day injured list with low back inflammation, and third baseman Anthony Rendon was moved to the 60-day IL.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb