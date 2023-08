The beach of Sankt Peter-Ording is 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) long and up to 2 kilometers wide. Enough space, therefore, for the wicker beach chairs, w... The beach of Sankt Peter-Ording is 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) long and up to 2 kilometers wide. Enough space, therefore, for the wicker beach chairs, which also stand on dry land at high tide. Those looking for activities after basking in the sun can enjoy beach sailing, windsurfing or kitesurfing — or splash in the cool waters of the North Sea.