Austria ex-Chancellor Kurz charged with false statement

Austrian prosecutor's office for economic crimes and corruption (WKStA) on Friday said former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz had been charged with giving a false statement.

The 36-year-old resigned in 2021 amid a series of accusations in the aftermath of the "Ibizagate" scandal that enmeshed the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ), Kurz's former coalition partner.

What are the allegations against Kurz?

The prosecution relates to statements by Kurz to an investigative committee of the Austrian parliament.

Kurz allegedly downplayed his role in the appointment in June 2020 the boss of the state holding company Öbag, Thomas Schmid.

The politician claimed at the time that he was informed in advance about the decision, but did not participate any further.

However, because of evidence from chat messages, the public prosecutor's office alleges that he was much more involved in the appointment.

The charge of giving false evidence can carry a prison sentence of up to three years.

Schmid, a former close confidant of Kurz, has told prosecutors that Kurz knew of the embezzlement of public funds between 2016 and 2018 in order to promote his rise, according to leaks made to the media.

The free-of-charge tabloid Heute is alleged to have published flattering articles in exchange for publicly-funded adverts.

Response from former chancellor

Kurz made a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, shortly after being informed by journalists that the charge was imminent. The former politician said he was not surprised prosecutors had "decided to file a criminal complaint despite 30 exculpatory testimonies."

"The accusations are false and we look forward to the truth finally coming to light and the accusations proving to be unfounded in court," said Kurz.

Former right-wing 'Wunderkind'

Kurz once a rising star among conservatives across Europe, and has twice headed a coalition in Austria — the first begining when he was just 31.

The investigative committee was looking into alleged corruption in the first coalition that Kurz, as head of the conservative People's Party, led from 2017 until its collapse in 2019.

Kurz ended that government after a video surfaced that showed then vice-chancellor and FPÖ leader Heinz-Christian Strache appearing to offer favors to a purported Russian investor.

From 2020, he was head of government of a coalition of the ÖVP and the Greens but resigned in October 2021 because of accusations about the newspaper advertisements.

Kurz announced his complete departure from politics a few months later, since when he has become an entrepreneur and lobbyist.

rc/ab (dpa, Reuters)