Singapore-based Fresver Beauty, a Pioneer in Mud Moxibustion Treatment, Reveals the Ways to Achieve Painless Period

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 18 August 2023 - As a pioneer in Mud Moxibustion Treatment for Womb and Ovary, wellness specialists at Fresver Beauty provide relief to individuals dealing with menstrual discomfort, delivering noticeable results even after the first session. What sets this treatment apart is its exclusive handwork technique and its treatment ingredients, combined with personalized consultations that allow specialists to assess conditions through tactile examinations of the womb area.







Mud Moxibustion for Womb and Ovary



Based on a technique deeply rooted in the principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), Mud Moxibustion has been known as an effective approach to promoting women's health in the realm of alternative medicine.



Specifically, Mud Moxibustion for Womb and Ovary targets the lower abdomen region, serving as a holistic approach to women's health. It can be another option to provide natural and non-invasive support for menstrual health, while prioritising the mind-body connection. The treatment also addresses the commonly overlooked "cold womb" condition in females, which if neglected, can give rise to an array of health concerns. As a whole, Mud Moxibustion aims to restore balance and harmony within the reproductive system, potentially benefiting menstrual health by addressing issues like period cramps, irregular menses cycles and cold womb symptoms.



Tailored Treatment for Menstrual Well-being



Fresver Beauty’s Mud Moxibustion Womb & Ovary​ treatment targets women suffering from menstrual problems such as cramps, headaches, and bloatedness. It helps in encouraging healthy menstrual flow, paving the way for enhanced reproductive health.



Apart from this, for those experiencing hormonal imbalance issues, this treatment tackles acne and pigmentation problems resulting from fluctuating hormones.



At the core of the treatment is the strategic application of herbal treatment oil, which activates acupuncture points, including the significant Kāi xuéwèi. Following this phase, a warm mud application comes after, and people will have different body reactions: a cold or spicy sensation, or itchiness which indicate different signals of womb problems. A formulated mud mask, containing natural ingredients like evening primrose, chinese motherworth, ginseng, and dang gui is used to complement the targeted massage technique. With a wealth of experience, Fresver Beauty's specialists not only enhance womb health but also represent a paradigm shift in women's holistic healthcare.



About Fresver Beauty

Established in 1988, Fresver Beauty is a leading provider of beauty and wellness services in Singapore, combining premium products and expert skills to provide the ultimate beauty and wellness experience. Every staff is hand-picked to promise the highest level of commitment to service quality, results and customer experience.





2016 Singapore Brands Award



2016 Best Perfecting Facial Award by Singapore Women’s Weekly



2020 Best Oriental Massage Award and Best Eye Treatment – Dark Circles by Singapore Women’s Weekly



2020 Best Lymphatic Drainage Massage and Best TCM Massage by CLEO



2021 Best Stomach Wellness Massage and Best Bust Massage by Singapore Women’s Weekly Spa Awards



2020 & 2021 Best Professional Sheet Mask by Beauty Insider



2022 Bridal Facial by Daily Vanity Editor's Choice



2022 Feminine Wellness Treatment by Daily Vanity DV Recommends



2022 Best Neck Shoulder Treatment (TCM) by Singapore Women’s Weekly

In conjunction with the launch, Fresver Beauty is offering a first-time 60-minute trial session for new patrons to enjoy the benefits of Moxibustion. For more information, please visit http://www.fresver.com.sg