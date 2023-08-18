Engineering Services Outsourcing Market: Growth, Trends and Opportunities

What’s the total market value of Engineering Services Outsourcing?

Market Overview:

The global engineering services outsourcing market witnessed a size of US$ 1430.7 billion in 2021. This market is projected to expand substantially, with a forecasted size of US$ 6202.07 billion by 2030. This growth is expected to be driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

What is Engineering Services Outsourcing Market?

The engineering services outsourcing market is a dynamic sector within the global business landscape that centers on optimizing operational efficiency and promoting collaborative expertise across industries. This market involves outsourcing various engineering functions and tasks to external service providers, allowing businesses to streamline operations, reduce costs, and access specialized skills and knowledge.

Market Dynamics:

Collaborative Expertise: By collaborating with Engineering Service Providers (ESPs) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), businesses can benefit from shared knowledge, innovative solutions, and risk mitigation.

Global Business Service Integration: The adoption of Global Business Service (GBS) models enhances efficiency by harmonizing governance, practices, and locations across organizations' outsourcing and shared services activities.

Technological Advancements: Engineering services outsourcing is fueled by technological advances and the integration of digital transformation services, driving innovation and improving business operations.

Unleashing Business Efficiency:

Engineering services outsourcing offers businesses an avenue to optimize their operations and reduce overhead costs. Through outsourcing, companies can save on labor, machinery, training, and other technology expenses. This cost-effectiveness empowers enterprises to allocate their savings toward growth initiatives and investments.

Collaborative Expertise:

Engineering services outsourcing fosters a network of connected enterprises that collectively share expertise and mitigate risks. The partnership between Engineering Service Providers (ESPs) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) drives collaboration, innovation, and the efficient spread of knowledge across the ecosystem.

Global Business Service Integration:

The adoption of Global Business Service (GBS) revolutionizes shared services and outsourcing activities. GBS harmonizes governance, locations, and business practices within organizations, amplifying the benefits of outsourcing.

Factors Driving Market Growth:

Enhanced collaboration between ESPs and OEMs drives engineering services outsourcing adoption.

Globalization of R&D activities and the demand for cutting-edge technology integration bolster market expansion.

Technological advancements and digital transformation services contribute to global market growth.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the engineering services outsourcing market. Lockdowns and disruptions in the supply chain caused a halt in industrial activities. Industries such as automotive and construction faced decreased demand, leading to a decline in market dynamics.

Regional Dynamics:

The Asia Pacific region dominated the engineering services outsourcing market in 2021 and is poised for substantial growth. With a strong presence of skilled engineers and cost-effective services, the region thrives in industrial goods manufacturing. Technological innovation and embedded software integration continue to drive market development.

Key Players:

Leading companies shaping the global engineering services outsourcing market include:

Accenture

AKKA Technologies

Altair Engineering, Inc.

ALTEN SA

Cognizant

Genpact

HCL Technologies Limited

Infosys

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

And other prominent players

Market Segmentation:

The global engineering services outsourcing market is segmented based on Location Type, Service Type, Application, and Region.

Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America

In summary, the engineering services outsourcing market presents a compelling opportunity for businesses to optimize costs, foster collaboration, and leverage expertise, thereby driving innovation and growth in the dynamic global landscape.

The key questions to consider in the Engineering Services Outsourcing Market are:

What is the Current Market Size and Growth Projection? What was the global market size for engineering services outsourcing in the past?

What is the projected market size and growth rate for the future?

What factors are driving the growth of the market? What Benefits Does Outsourcing Offer to Businesses? How does outsourcing engineering services help businesses save costs?

What are the advantages of reallocating saved resources to other growth initiatives? How Does Collaboration Drive Market Dynamics? How does the collaboration between Engineering Service Providers (ESPs) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) impact the market?

How does shared expertise and risk mitigation contribute to market expansion? What Role Does Global Business Service (GBS) Play? How does Global Business Service integration enhance outsourcing activities?

What benefits does GBS bring to governance and business practices? What Factors Are Boosting Market Growth? How is globalization of R&D activities influencing market expansion?

How does the incorporation of new technologies and digital transformation drive the market? What Was the Impact of COVID-19 on the Market? How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect the engineering services outsourcing market?

What disruptions were observed in supply chains and manufacturing activities? Which Regions Are Showing Dominance and Growth? Which regions are leading in the engineering services outsourcing market?

What factors contribute to the growth of certain regions, such as Asia Pacific?

