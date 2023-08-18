Global Air Purification Market: Size, Growth, and Forecast

What’s the total market value of Air Purification?

Market Size (2021): US$ 21.9 billion

US$ 21.9 billion Projected Market Size (2030): US$ 41.7 billion

US$ 41.7 billion Forecasted CAGR: 7.9%

7.9% Forecast Period: 2022-2030

What is Air Purification Market?

The Air Purification Market refers to the global industry focused on providing solutions and products designed to improve indoor air quality by removing contaminants, pollutants, allergens, and odors from indoor spaces. Air purifiers, also known as air cleaners or air filtration systems, play a central role in this market. These devices utilize various technologies to capture and eliminate particles and pollutants present in the air, creating a healthier and more breathable environment.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly increased the demand for air purification due to its impact on respiratory health. Those with existing respiratory ailments were at a higher risk from the virus, leading to increased demand for air purification to enhance indoor air quality. This awareness around healthy air quality is expected to drive growth in the air purification market in the post-pandemic era.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the air purification market, attributed to the rapidly growing populations in countries like China and India. Rising respiratory diseases and increased awareness due to the pandemic have bolstered demand for air purification solutions in the region.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing awareness of air purification’s necessity.

Changing lifestyles and rising health concerns.

Deteriorating indoor air quality.

High cost of air purifiers as a potential limitation.

Increased cases of airborne diseases driving market growth.

Government initiatives to regulate air pollution creating opportunities.

Air pollution control campaigns contributing to market growth.

Competitors in the Market

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

IQAir

Dyson Ltd

LG Electronics Inc.

Resideo Technologies Inc.

Unilever PLC

Whirlpool Corporation

AllerAir Industries Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Winix Inc.

Xiaomi Corp

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

Product Outlook Dust Collectors

Fume & Smoke Collectors

Vehicle Exhaust

Mist Eliminators

Fire/Emergency Exhaust

Others Technology Outlook HEPA

Electrostatic Precipitator

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Others End-Users Outlook Automotive

Construction

Healthcare & Medical

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Others Regional Outlook North America

Europe (Western Europe, Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

By examining these aspects of the air purification market, stakeholders can gain insights into its growth potential, regional trends, key influencing factors, and the competitive landscape.

Key aspects of the Air Purification Market include:

Market Size and Growth: The market’s size is measured in terms of its total revenue, which is generated from the sale of air purification devices, filters, and related services. The market has experienced notable growth due to increasing awareness about indoor air quality and health concerns related to pollutants. Market Drivers: Factors driving the growth of the air purification market include rising awareness of the importance of clean air, growing health concerns due to pollution, increased prevalence of respiratory diseases, and the desire for healthier indoor living environments. Technologies: The market offers a range of air purification technologies such as High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, activated carbon filters, electrostatic precipitators, and ionic filters. These technologies are designed to target different types of airborne pollutants. Applications: Air purification is utilized across various sectors including residential, commercial, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and more. Different sectors have specific air quality requirements and utilize various types of air purification solutions. COVID-19 Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic brought increased attention to the importance of clean air, leading to a surge in demand for air purification solutions, especially in places like homes, offices, and healthcare facilities. Regional Trends: Different regions may have varying levels of air pollution and awareness about indoor air quality. The Asia-Pacific region, for example, has witnessed significant growth due to factors such as population density and increased urbanization.

