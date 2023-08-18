Global Dental Chair Market Analysis And Forecast 2030

What’s the total market value of Dental Chair?

The global dental chair market size was US$ 611.0 million in 2021. The global dental chair market is forecast to grow to US$ 851.8 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A dental chair is a medical device used to support a patient’s body during a dental procedure. A dental chair is the same as a recliner in appearance, but it is articulated. As a result, it allows the dentist to recline patients to almost any position. These chairs are connected to a dental engine, which is a companion device that provides power, suction, and water for the treatment.

What is Dental Chair Market?

The Dental Chair Market refers to the global industry that revolves around the manufacturing, distribution, and sales of dental chairs used in dental clinics and practices. Dental chairs are essential equipment in dental facilities, providing a comfortable and adjustable seating platform for patients during dental procedures. These chairs are equipped with various features such as adjustable height, recline, and ergonomic design to ensure both patient comfort and dentist efficiency. The dental chair market encompasses a range of products, including traditional dental chairs, electric dental chairs, and advanced units with integrated technology for improved patient care and practitioner convenience. The market also involves dental equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and dental professionals who use these chairs as a fundamental component of their practice setup. Factors such as technological advancements, increasing demand for dental care, and the growing prevalence of oral health issues contribute to the growth and evolution of the dental chair market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising cases of oral disorders is primarily driving the growth of the dental chair market. Furthermore, surging demand for efficient dental care facilities will also fuel the growth of the dental chair market during the forecast period.

The global dental chair market will also be driven by the growing range of technological advancements in the dental chair. Furthermore, growing consumer spending in healthcare and rising demand for cosmetic surgeries will contribute to the growth of the dental chair market during the analysis period.

The high cost associated with advanced dental chairs may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, increasing awareness about the treatment of oral health problems, unhealthy eating habits, improper brushing techniques, and smoking will surge the growth of the global dental chair market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the entire dental care industry. Due to the pandemic, dentists were forced to shut their clinics in order to curb any further spread of the virus from their end. In addition, dental treatments require direct contact, which increases the chances of virus transmission. As a result, the global dental chair market witnessed various obstacles due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the Asia-Pacific dental chair market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is owing to the high population base of the region and the rising geriatric population. Furthermore, unhealthy eating habits, increased smoking habits, etc., will fuel the growth of the market during the study period. Apart from that, growing awareness about the benefits of orthodontic treatments will also contribute to the growth of the dental chair market during the study period. Growing disposable income and rising adoption of advanced technology will be opportunistic for the Asia-Pacific dental chair market during the forecast period.

