Top tech company reps attend tech press conference in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Representatives from three leading technology brands, Cisco, Microsoft, and Hwacom Systems, were invited to the Technological Cooperation of the Industry, Government, and Academia in Chiayi County press conference on Thursday (Aug. 17).

The event, organized by Cabinet political advisor Chen Kuan-ting (陳冠廷) aimed to engage with foster intelligent technology talent in south Taiwan. It also helped boost cooperation between the three tech companies and Chiayi colleges and universities, and conduct classes on digital talent cultivation at the Asia UAV AI Innovation Application R&D Center.

Chen led the Cisco, Microsoft, and Hwacom Systems representatives to meet with young farmers and visit farms that have developed smart agriculture solutions.

The arrival of major technology companies in Chiayi manifests a major change, Chen said. Chiayi County will be able to utilize the resources of local universities in the future to cooperate with Cisco and Microsoft on courses at the Asia UAV AI Innovation Application R&D Center, he added.

This cooperation will serve as an opportunity to cultivate more talents in the field of smart technology in Chiayi, Chen said.

Chiayi Magistrate Weng Chang-liang (翁章梁) said that as a major agricultural hub, the county welcomes cross-field cooperation with international manufacturers. Innovation is deeply embedded in Chiayi, and a range of industries are getting local talents to return to the county, he said.

Chiayi has already signed an MOU with Hwacom Systems to facilitate networking between the company and farmers for the promotion of cooperation in smart agriculture, according to Weng.

The county puts an equal emphasis on the development of agriculture and industry, promotes industrial diversification, and creates new opportunities for environmental solutions and employment, Weng said. This will help Chiayi attract top talent from around the globe, and in turn, allow it to become the core of Taiwan’s Western tech corridor, he added.

General Manager at Cisco Taiwan Lee Cheng-wei, and Microsoft Taiwan Chief Technology Officer Hua Kai-lung (花凱龍) both said that south Taiwan has great potential for scientific and technological development.

The Asia UAV AI Innovation Application R&D Center was inaugurated last August and is already home to 20 companies. The center includes a testing site, a drone academy, a drone operator licensing facility, and a national arena for drone competitions.