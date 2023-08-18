Taiwan's Hakka Expo 2023 breaks stereotypes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hakka Expo 2023 features World and Taiwan Pavilions, interactive displays, light shows, and markets.

With a budget of NT$1.5 billion (US$46 million), Hakka Expo was organized by the Hakka Affairs Council and Taoyuan City Government. It is scheduled to run for 66 days in Taoyuan city, until Oct. 15.

The event comprises two exhibition halls, the World Pavilion and the Taiwan Pavilion. The aim is to dispel stereotypes about Hakka people while promoting their culture.

Curated by Wang Teng-chung (王騰崇), an expert at orchestrating large-scale events, the World Pavilion showcases distinct Hakka cultures from 20 countries around the world. The Taiwan Pavilion offers insights into the cultural heritage of Hakka communities spanning 14 counties and cities in Taiwan, with an expected daily footfall of 3,000 visitors.

Within the Taiwan Pavilion, the Taiwan Route Three area, designed by London Design Award recipient "Serendipity Studio," ingeniously melds local Hakka history and geographical landscapes through technological and artistic interactions. The eye-catching, pond-themed installation encourages public engagement through poetry and literature.

In the Taichung City section, an installation features 250 glass bottles containing "peaceful water," which draws inspiration from the ancient "Water Drawing Ritual" at Tai Hsing Temple, a ceremony for fetching blessed water, which is said to be guided by "deities" in the Dasi River basin. The blessed water will be available for the public to take home on the final day.

Spanning a length of over 150 meters, the Taiwan Pavilion transforms into a stage for a light show, making it the nation's largest sculpture show. The 8-minute main show, titled "Returning to the Village," is curated by the award-winning visual designer Wang Yi-sheng (王奕盛) and encapsulates the emotions of Hakka individuals returning to their hometowns.

Additionally, a 16-meter-tall Hello Kitty adorned in Hakka traditional floral fabric floats on Longtan Large Tourist Pond. The inflatable artwork had deflated due to windy conditions, but was back on display Thursday (Aug. 17).

Hakka Expo 2023. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu video)