Taiwan’s Gogoro announces EV partnership with Swiggy in India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker and battery swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro announced on Thursday (Aug. 17) a vehicle partnership with India’s on-demand convenience platform Swiggy.

“This partnership with Gogoro is another key step in our commitment to creating greener and cost-effective solutions for our delivery fleet,” said Mihir Shah, head of operations at Swiggy. “We believe in providing our delivery partners with access to the latest innovations in sustainable transportation that reduce rider interruptions, improve earnings, and make deliveries more efficient.”

“Gogoro’s battery swapping technology represents a new generation of electric refueling that has proven successful on a mass scale for last-mile delivery, and we look forward to working with them to transform hyperlocal deliveries to be more sustainable and efficient in India,” Shah added.

Swiggy in 2021 said it was looking to cover 800,000 km a day through electric vehicle (EV) deliveries. It has been making significant developments since then in adopting EVs for last-mile delivery through partnerships with Reliance BP Mobility Limited and Hero Lectro.

“Accelerating the electric transformation of India’s hyperlocal fleets is a top priority for Gogoro and India’s national and city governments,” said Horace Luke (陸學森), Gororo CEO and founder. “Partnering with Swiggy, a leading player in the industry, to provide access to Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping is essential in successfully transforming India’s urban fleets to electric.”

On Aug. 10, Gogoro released its second quarter financials, which showed the company earned US$87.2 million (NT$2.77 billion) in revenue, a 3.8% year-over-year decline. Hardware sales accounted for US$53.9 million in Q2, while battery swapping revenue was US$33.3 million.